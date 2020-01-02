Shenseea and Squash to represent dancehall during Super Bowl weekend

Jamaican entertainers Shenseea and Squash are slated to represent dancehall during this year’s Super Bowl weekend in Miami at an event called ‘Viewtopia Music Fest’.

The event is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 1 at the Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, as a lead up to the NFL Super Bowl game.

Squash and Shenseea are among the headliners for the music fest that will also feature top international entertainers like DaBaby, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Migos and others.

The festival is a 14-hour musical experience of live performances and interaction with fans, and it will feature some of the biggest names in pop, hip hop, dancehall and Latin music.