Shenseea and Tarrus Riley’s ‘Lighter’ gets 1 million views in 3 days

Have you seen the video for Shenseea and Tarrus Rileyâ€™s new song Lighter yet BUZZ Fam? If not youâ€™re obviously missing out! The video has been creating quite a buzz since its release on Sunday (September 6) and has amassed more than one million views on YouTube already.

Surprisingly, even with the popularity of the song, and the views it has received, it is yet to trend in Jamaica.

But that aside, Shenseea celebrated the achievement by sending a thank you to her â€˜babesâ€™ on her Instagram story. Tarrus Riley on the other hand, shared a between the scenes clip from the video shoot and told fans that the song was theirs.

â€œThank uuuu ŸŒ thank U Every1 for the Love n Support Rocking to this oneÂ #LIGHTERŸ”¥isÂ Ur Song made For u to feel Good Lets send da one ya World Wide str8 to da Top,â€ he wrote.