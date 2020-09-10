Shenseea and Tarrus Riley’s ‘Lighter’ gets 1 million views in 3 days

Shenseea and Tarrus Riley’s ‘Lighter’ gets 1 million views in 3 daysThursday, September 10, 2020
|
Have you seen the video for Shenseea and Tarrus Rileyâ€™s new song Lighter yet BUZZ Fam? If not youâ€™re obviously missing out! The video has been creating quite a buzz since its release on Sunday (September 6) and has amassed more than one million views on YouTube already.
Surprisingly, even with the popularity of the song, and the views it has received, it is yet to trend in Jamaica.
But that aside, Shenseea celebrated the achievement by sending a thank you to her â€˜babesâ€™ on her Instagram story. Tarrus Riley on the other hand, shared a between the scenes clip from the video shoot and told fans that the song was theirs.
â€œThank uuuu ŸŒ thank U Every1 for the Love n Support Rocking to this oneÂ #LIGHTERŸ”¥isÂ Ur Song made For u to feel Good Lets send da one ya World Wide str8 to da Top,â€ he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy