Shenseea caught up in ‘race politics’ after old comment surfaces

Dancehall artiste Sheensea is catching major flak on social media for her perceived lack of support for the latest social movement aimed at confronting racism.

Despite participating in Blackout Tuesday, a social media initiative aimed at reflecting on recent events in the wake of the death of George Floyd and showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, some fans say Shenseea has not been vocal enough on the matter.

“Sis, I love you, but you gotta address what’s going on in the world for the one time. Remember your son is black too, we need everyone to stand together & raise awareness! All love & blessings, “said one user on Shenseea’s Instagram (IG) page after, she reposted a clip from her “Side Chick Song” on Tuesday.

“@shenseea we’ve seen everything you’ve done virtually this is something that also need to be addressed so your fans can see that you are in agreement with the fight against with racism worst you’re an international artist,” added another user.

When the Blessed hit-maker on Tuesday (June 2) shared a black square as a sign of solidarity with the social movement, some fans thought the gesture while good, was too little, too late.

“Finally showing support on your page,” said one seemingly happy IG user.

However, things took a turn for the worse when a Twitter user rehashed an old comment that the artiste had made on IG, which caused some to question her sensitivity to racial matters.

In her comment from almost two years prior, the artiste tells Prince Pine that she is glad his daughter does not have his hair texture.

“Thank God she nave ur hair,” said Shenseea as she responded to post in which Prince Pine shared a photo of his daughter.

The issue of African textured hair, particularly what is considered ‘good; and ‘acceptable’ is rooted in racism and the race-based ideology of colourism.