Shenseea celebrates as ‘Lighter’ hits another milestone

Lighter is the gift that keeps on giving as the Taurus Riley and Shenseea collaboration racked up two million more views in the

The song and video, released on September 6, is spurred by a now-viral #LighterChallenge which sees fans of the artistes trying to sing Shenseeaâ€™s high keyed chorus to sometimes jaw-droppingly good or side-splittingly hilarious results. Itâ€™s now garnered 10 million views on YouTube in its three-week release.

The Sure Sure singer took to Instagram today, September 25, to celebrate the milestone and encourage her fans to keep streaming the single.

View this post on Instagram LIGHTER is now at 10 Million Views Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ @tarrusrileyja we LIT!! Continue streaming and sharing babes Ÿ¥ºâ¤ï¸ @xtremeartsja @romeichentertainment @rvssianA post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea) on Sep 25, 2020 at 7:09am PDT

She said, â€œLIGHTER is now at 10 Million Views Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Â @tarrusrileyjaÂ we LIT!! Continue streaming and sharing babes Ÿ¥ºâ€â¤ï¸Â

ItÂ topped the iTunes Reggae ChartÂ last week and was the most played track in several regional countries.