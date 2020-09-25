Shenseea celebrates as ‘Lighter’ hits another milestone

Shenseea celebrates as ‘Lighter’ hits another milestoneFriday, September 25, 2020
Lighter is the gift that keeps on giving as the Taurus Riley and Shenseea collaboration racked up two million more views in the
The song and video, released on September 6, is spurred by a now-viral #LighterChallenge which sees fans of the artistes trying to sing Shenseeaâ€™s high keyed chorus to sometimes jaw-droppingly good or side-splittingly hilarious results. Itâ€™s now garnered 10 million views on YouTube in its three-week release.
The Sure Sure singer took to Instagram today, September 25, to celebrate the milestone and encourage her fans to keep streaming the single.
She said, â€œLIGHTER is now at 10 Million Views Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Â @tarrusrileyjaÂ we LIT!! Continue streaming and sharing babes Ÿ¥ºâ€â¤ï¸Â
ItÂ topped the iTunes Reggae ChartÂ last week and was the most played track in several regional countries.
