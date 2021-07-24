Shenseea delivers at Rolling Loud in Miami

Despite appearing to lip sync bits of her performance and having sound issues, Shenseea delivered a solid set at the 2021 Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Friday (July 23).

The dancehall artiste made quite a dramatic entrance emerging on stage from a Jamaican themed jerk pan, which had been wheeled on set by her manager, Romeich Major.

The sound issues the dancehall artitse encountered as she opened her set was soon rectified, allowing her to push forward with her opening song, ‘Shenyeng Anthem’.

Shenseea rocked a money green outfit as she dropped her hit tracks such as, ‘Trending Gyal’, ‘Blessed’ and ‘Hard Drive’.

The rising dancehall diva also executed a hand stand while dancing during her ‘Hard Drive’ segment.

She further enhanced her set when she brought on dancer Famous Red, a plus sized dancer who wooed the crowd with her flexibility and moves in the Hard Rock Arena.

Not done yet, she brought on fellow Jamaican acts Ding Dong and Taurus Riley who further added more Jamaican flavour to the show, which is celebrated as the largest hip-hop festival in the US.