Shenseea gets praise from hip hop legend Juicy J

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has been receiving praises for her flow and lyrical prowess as she continues her meteoric climb to greatness.

Recently she copped a major endorsement from Juicy J, a former member of hip hop group Three Six Mafia who used social media to share his thoughts on possibly the most in-demand dancehall artiste right now.

“Super talent” was words he used to describe how he felt about the Jamaican native. His post on Instagram also contained several photos one of which showed the Run Run artiste getting some work done in the studio.

It’s uncertain what the details of the session were but fans are certainly looking forward to seeing what comes of it especially after she copped a major feature of Kanye West’s recently released album, Donda.

This is just another major step for the Be Good starlet, who is also set to feature on R&B songbird H.E.R’s upcoming reggae-infused album which is expected to drop in short order.

There is the hope that something will materialize with the likes of rapper Megan Thee Stallion after both were seen chatting it up at a recent BET Awards after party.

Since signing with the Sal and Co-Management team and the XO Records label, Shenseea has seen a major rise in her stock with many now believing she is prime for cross-over success.