Shenseea getting closer to launching merch line, ShenYeng World

Shenseea getting closer to launching merch line, ShenYeng WorldMonday, December 07, 2020
It seems Shenseea is even closer to launching her merch collection, as she has been encouraging her fans to follow the Instagram page.
On Sunday, the entertainer encouraged her ‘ShenYengz’ to follow the @shenyengworld page on Instagram because she would be sharing her products soon.
As a bonus, she told them that she would give them a follow from the page.
“Follow the ShenYeng World page. I wanna see what yall posting, so I’m gonna be following back my ShenYengz over there,” she said in her Instagram Story on Sunday night with her son, Rajeiro, interrupting with laughter.
“I built a page that’s gonna be our world. Mi waa nuff up inna unuh life… Mi waa see unuh boyfriend and so. Mi waa see who fa man unuh a tek, mi waa see everything, unuh style, unuh clothing, how unuh dress.”
RELATED STORY: Shenseea to launch eyelash business, merch line
Her manager, Romeich Major, also encouraged her fans to follow the page.
“@shenseea is going to launch her products merch and so much more on this page first dont be late to get updated and connected with #shenyengboss as well as she gonna follow some of her loyal fans go now now now,” he said in an Instagram post on Sunday night.
The page has moved from about 9,000 followers on Sunday night to almost 50,000 on Monday morning.
Shenseea’s post comes about two weeks after she told her fans that she would be launching a lash collection.
