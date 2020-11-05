Shenseea giving away 100 tablets to help students with online learning

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has stepped in to help the many students in Jamaica who aren’t able to participate in online classes because they do not have the required technology.

The ‘Shen Yeng Boss’ is giving away 100 tablets to students across Jamaica.

“I bought over 100 hundred tablets for kids who are in need. So if you or anybody that you know is in need of a tablet, please let me know. I feel like with parents being underpaid right now because they have no choice and some of you guys don’t even have a job to purchase a tablet or a laptop for your kids to participate in online school,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram page.

As a single mom, the Blessed artiste said she understands the struggle parents may be facing right now.

“I can only imagine what some parents are going through so I’m giving away over 100 tablets to support your child that have difficulty gaining access to participate in online schooling,” she said.

“It’s extremely vital for kids to get a chance to get an education. So I bought them for you guys.”

Shenseea said she won’t be able to deliver the tablets in person, as she is still in quarantine after travelling overseas recently. But she’s encouraging people who are in need to reach out to her or her team.