Shenseea hails Vybz Kartel, Ding Dong and others on Elle’s Song Association

Shenseea made her debut on Elle’s YouTube Song Association challenge recently and gave much props to some of her fellow Jamaican and Caribbean peers.

When asked about her biggest inspirations, she listed Vybz Kartel, with whom she received her breakout song, Loodi, in 2016.

“I listen to a lot of Vybz Kartel, he’s a major inspiration when it comes on to lyrics,” she said. “I’ve never seen an artiste put down lyrics and put together lyrics as well as him.”

She also hailed her Romeich Entertainment fam, Ding Dong and Teejay.

“Everytime you hear a Ding Dong song you have to be moving,” she said. “Teejay is another one as well, he has a lot of different ranges, he’s really really talented.”

Females were not excluded.

“Spice of course fi when yuh waan skin out the good goods and stuff, and Nailah Blackman also is one of my favourites as well when it comes to soca.”

Her inspo aside, Shenseea placed third overall in the game of song association, wherein a word is given and the guest is given 10 seconds to sing a song with that word. Billie Ellish’s brother, Finneas, holds the second position with 14/15, while pop sensation Lizzo remains undefeated with a full score.

Shenseea lost out on the top position when given the words ‘island’ and ‘jump’. While some YouTube users said the singer should have chosen RDX’s Jump, in the moment, Shenseea instead sang Joe Budden’s Pump it Up, which she mistook for ‘Jump It Up’.

While she didn’t find a song for ‘island’, she did speak about her homeland.

“I’ve travelled a lot and Jamaica is still one of my favourite countries, practically it is my favourite country,” she said. “I’ve been nowhere and find the type of vibe, type of food, it’s not authentic even when we try it from other places. Jamaica is still number one in my heart and mind.”

She showcased her vocal range on Lauryn Hill’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You when given the word ‘baby’, promoted her song Blessed when given the word ‘first’ and showed love to contemporaries Toian, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong and Bunji Garlin by singing songs from their catalogue based on other words.

She also addressed the photos that circulated with Drake months ago, and speculations that the two are working on music.

“Let’s see, time will tell.”

