Shenseea celebrates one million YouTube subscribers!Sunday, August 16, 2020
Dancehall artiste Shenseea is celebrating a huge milestone â€“ one million YouTube subscribers!
Shenseea shared the news to her Instagram page with the caption â€œ1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS!! Thank You ShenYengz From 0- 1Mâ€
The Blessed artiste seemingly had some words of wisdom for those considering joining the platform, or was just advice for life, in general ? â€œitâ€™s a journey but all you have to do is START! JUST START! I assure you youâ€™ll progressâ€
With the ongoing pandemic, the emphasis of the platformâ€™s currency in both maintaining relevance and revenue potential, is even greater for artistes.
The Trending Gyal is making great use of the medium, releasing two videos, Sure Sure and Good Comfort, in the past week alone. The former has racked up 773,000 views in the two days since its release while the latter has gained 1.4 million views in a week.
Among the artistes most popular videos on YouTube are Blessed featuring rapper Tyga with 43 million views; Loodi featuring Vybz Kartel with 29 million views and Love I Got For U with 21 million views!
