Trending Gyal! Shenseea hits 3 million followers on Instagram

Shenseea has much to celebrate these days and the latest is the ‘princess of dancehall’ hitting the three million followers mark on Instagram!

Shenseea is now the second Jamaican female artiste to achieve the milestone after Spice did so in August.

The mark adds to the Blessed artiste’s growing list of accomplishments which have helped solidify herself as one of dancehall’s finest contemporary acts.

Shenseea recently restarted her live performances following a break due to the ongoing coronavirus, and also landed a Savage X Fenty brand ambassadorship, proof that her social media influence is helping her to secure the bag!

Congrats, Shen!