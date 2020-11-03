Shenseea hurting because mom isn’t around to enjoy her success

Weâ€™ve all heard the saying that money doesnâ€™t bring happiness.

And itâ€™s a statement that dancehall artiste Shenseea has come to be able to relate to.

In a series of emotional posts on her Instagram, Shenseea expressed just how much she is missing her mom, and how much she wished she was able to do more for her.

â€œMommy, some days are really just harder than some Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­ Iâ€™ve never met my father but oh how you used to boast about him spoiling you and just when I got the chance to do so.. youâ€™re now gone! Swear I feel lost sometimes.. smh Ÿ’”,â€ she captioned a video of her gifting her mom with roses.

Preferring to grieve alone, Shenseea didnâ€™t allow comments on the post.

But she followed the post with an even more heart-wrenching one in her Instagram story.

â€œWhat good is money when you canâ€™t even get to enjoy it with the ones you really love?