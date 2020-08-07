Shenseea injured in car accident

Shenseea injured in car accidentFriday, August 07, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea was involved in a car accident this morning. Her manager, Romeich, told her fans that she sustained minor injuries.
â€œAll who is trying to find out what happen with their artist and friendÂ @shenseea. She is ok minor injuries from car accident this morning,â€ he said.
He said the â€˜Dancehall Princessâ€™ is strong, and will pull through. â€œBut she is a dragon so she will keep pushing forward and be ok Just one of them Time in life where it seem all is going wrong but as I say once there is life blessing continues.â€
The post on his Instagram was immediately met with fans wishing a speedy recovery for the Blessed artiste.
â€œGlad she is okâ¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¼,â€ one person commented.
â€œShen I love you â¤ï¸ I know you gon push through! No weapon formed against you shall prosper & mama shen is there to rest assure that â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸! Praying for you!,â€ another said.
â€œThank God!! â€¦ sheâ€™s strong still so I know sheâ€™ll pull throughâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸.â€
