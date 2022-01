Shenseea injured in car accident

Dancehall artiste Shenseea was involved in a car accident this morning. Her manager, Romeich, told her fans that she sustained minor injuries.

“All who is trying to find out what happen with their artist and friend @shenseea. She is ok minor injuries from car accident this morning,†he said.

He said the ‘Dancehall Princess’ is strong, and will pull through. “But she is a dragon so she will keep pushing forward and be ok Just one of them Time in life where it seem all is going wrong but as I say once there is life blessing continues.â€

The post on his Instagram was immediately met with fans wishing a speedy recovery for the Blessed artiste.

“Glad she is okâ¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¼,†one person commented.

“Shen I love you â¤ï¸ I know you gon push through! No weapon formed against you shall prosper & mama shen is there to rest assure that â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸! Praying for you!,†another said.

“Thank God!! … she’s strong still so I know she’ll pull throughâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸.â€