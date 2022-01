Shenseea is â€˜tired of masturbatingâ€™

It

seems Shenseea is tired of the single life and is ready to be booed up.

In a moment of oversharing, the Sure Sure singer tweeted “I’m tired of masturbating†last evening, sending her fans into a tailspin of reactions that ranged from humour to sympathy and everything in between.

One female follower shared, “Omg ugh me too†while a second said “man sis, can I tell yuh…†to the tweet that has received hundreds of shares and more than three thousand likes.

Of course, some of her male fans took the opportunity to throw their hat into the ring with one replying “Bae…check dms†while another warned men of the apparent ploy. He said, “Fellas don’t even fall for this old school Libra trap, it have a man lying down next to she reading these comments laughing, lol, let it slideâ€.

One wayward fan cut to the chase, bypassing words to drop a penis pic as his reply.

However, the reply seems to have resonated with ShenYeng who retweeted the “Same sis but I rather be single than with a dumb bum who waste my time.â€

It’s not the first time The Sidechick Song artiste who dropped something controversial on her socials. Back in August, she a picture of herself in a bikini to Instagram with the caption “Think I’m ready for a girlfriend nowâ€.