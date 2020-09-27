Shenseea is â€˜tired of masturbatingâ€™

It

seems Shenseea is tired of the single life and is ready to be booed up.

In a moment of oversharing, the Sure Sure singer tweeted â€œIâ€™m tired of masturbatingâ€ last evening, sending her fans into a tailspin of reactions that ranged from humour to sympathy and everything in between.

One female follower shared, â€œOmg ugh me tooâ€ while a second said â€œman sis, can I tell yuhâ€¦â€ to the tweet that has received hundreds of shares and more than three thousand likes.

I'm tired of masturbating Ÿ˜°â€” ShenseeaOfficial Ÿ‰ (@SHENYENG) September 27, 2020

Of course, some of her male fans took the opportunity to throw their hat into the ring with one replying â€œBaeâ€¦check dmsâ€ while another warned men of the apparent ploy. He said, â€œFellas donâ€™t even fall for this old school Libra trap, it have a man lying down next to she reading these comments laughing, lol, let it slideâ€.

One wayward fan cut to the chase, bypassing words to drop a penis pic as his reply.

However, the reply seems to have resonated with ShenYeng who retweeted the â€œSame sis but I rather be single than with a dumb bum who waste my time.â€

Itâ€™s not the first time The Sidechick Song artiste who dropped something controversial on her socials. Back in August, she a picture of herself in a bikini to Instagram with the caption â€œThink Iâ€™m ready for a girlfriend nowâ€.