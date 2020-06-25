Shenseea mourns mother’s passing

Dancehall

artiste Shenseea is mourning the loss of her mother.

The Blessed singer shared a sorrowful message of her momâ€™s passing with her 2.5 million Instagram followers today, June 25. The picture shows her motherâ€™s torso in whatâ€™s seemingly a hospital bed with an intravenous (IV) needle in her arm.

The grief-stricken artiste said, â€œMommy Ÿ˜ my heart is BROKEN Mommy Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜© broken Ÿ’”Ÿ’”Ÿ’”Ÿ’” i never knew I had this much tears until this day! I ask God for strength just strength Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­ I love you ForeverÂ #RIPÂ #RIPÂ #RIPÂ my mada and fada ina one!!! Jah know mi mada iâ€™ll never forget you EVER! Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼ i ask everyone PLEASE if you see me in person donâ€™t remind me of this my heart is weary.â€

The post was flooded with thousands of comments, an outpouring of love that saw fans and fellow entertainers reach out to the singer to offer condolences.

The BUZZ fam extends its condolences to Shenseea and her family in this time.