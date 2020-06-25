Shenseea mourns mother’s passing

Shenseea mourns mother’s passingThursday, June 25, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Shenseea is mourning the loss of her mother.
The Blessed singer shared a sorrowful message of her momâ€™s passing with her 2.5 million Instagram followers today, June 25. The picture shows her motherâ€™s torso in whatâ€™s seemingly a hospital bed with an intravenous (IV) needle in her arm.
The grief-stricken artiste said, â€œMommy Ÿ˜ my heart is BROKEN Mommy Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜© broken Ÿ’”Ÿ’”Ÿ’”Ÿ’” i never knew I had this much tears until this day! I ask God for strength just strength Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ I love you ForeverÂ #RIPÂ #RIPÂ #RIPÂ my mada and fada ina one!!! Jah know mi mada iâ€™ll never forget you EVER! Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼ i ask everyone PLEASE if you see me in person donâ€™t remind me of this my heart is weary.â€
The post was flooded with thousands of comments, an outpouring of love that saw fans and fellow entertainers reach out to the singer to offer condolences.
The BUZZ fam extends its condolences to Shenseea and her family in this time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy