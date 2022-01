Shenseea named BET’s ‘Artist of the Month’

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has earned another major accolade when she was named BET’s Amplified Artist of the Month.

BET made the announcement on social media today.â€We’re proud to announce @SHENYENG as our new #BETAmplified artist of the month! Ÿ”¥Ÿ™Œï¿½ï¿½â€.

The Sure, Sure artiste expressed her gratitude for the recognition, writing on Instagrma, “grateful to be BET’s Artiste of the Month. Thank You!!!â€

We’re proud to announce — BET (@BET) @SHENYENG as our new #BETAmplified artist of the month! Ÿ”¥Ÿ™ŒŸ½ pic.twitter.com/IcnzwBnKBHMarch 1, 2021

Shenseea has been making major waves, despite the onset of the pandemic, releasing charting songs such as Lighter, a collaboration with Taurrus Riley, and Rebel among others. She’s also signed major endorsements with Savage X Fenty and PrettyLittleThing.

Shenseea is no stranger to BET, having her songs played on the channel and recently participating in a cypher for the BET Awards that featured dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

BET describes Amplified as their “stamp of approval on the next big thing in music and each month a new emerging artiste will be highlighted through feature stories, videos and moreâ€.