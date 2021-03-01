Shenseea named BET’s ‘Artist of the Month’

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has earned another major accolade when she was named BETâ€™s Amplified Artist of the Month.

BET made the announcement on social media today.â€Weâ€™re proud to announce @SHENYENG as our new #BETAmplified artist of the month! Ÿ”¥Ÿ™Œï¿½ï¿½â€.

The Sure, Sure artiste expressed her gratitude for the recognition, writing on Instagrma, â€œgrateful to be BETâ€™s Artiste of the Month. Thank You!!!â€

Shenseea has been making major waves, despite the onset of the pandemic, releasing charting songs such as Lighter, a collaboration with Taurrus Riley, and Rebel among others. Sheâ€™s also signed major endorsements with Savage X Fenty and PrettyLittleThing.

Shenseea is no stranger to BET, having her songs played on the channel and recently participating in a cypher for the BET Awards that featured dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

BET describes Amplified as their â€œstamp of approval on the next big thing in music and each month a new emerging artiste will be highlighted through feature stories, videos and moreâ€.