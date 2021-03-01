Shenseea named BET’s ‘Artist of the Month’Monday, March 01, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea has earned another major accolade when she was named BETâ€™s Amplified Artist of the Month.
BET made the announcement on social media today.â€Weâ€™re proud to announce @SHENYENG as our new #BETAmplified artist of the month! Ÿ”¥Ÿ™Œï¿½ï¿½â€.
The Sure, Sure artiste expressed her gratitude for the recognition, writing on Instagrma, â€œgrateful to be BETâ€™s Artiste of the Month. Thank You!!!â€
Shenseea has been making major waves, despite the onset of the pandemic, releasing charting songs such as Lighter, a collaboration with Taurrus Riley, and Rebel among others. Sheâ€™s also signed major endorsements with Savage X Fenty and PrettyLittleThing.
Shenseea is no stranger to BET, having her songs played on the channel and recently participating in a cypher for the BET Awards that featured dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.
BET describes Amplified as their â€œstamp of approval on the next big thing in music and each month a new emerging artiste will be highlighted through feature stories, videos and moreâ€.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy