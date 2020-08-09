Shenseea not ‘one hundred’ after car accident but recovering

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has shared details

of her car crash that left her nursing minor injuries Friday, August 7.

The Trending Gyal artiste revealed the circumstances of her incident during an Instagram Live video. Shenseea shared that she was reversing to park when a water bottle fell, when the moved to position the car, between her brake and the gas causing the accident when she tried to use the vehicle’s brake.

While seemingly upbeat, she said her is still not fully recovered. “The body still nuh hundred but I’ll be okay though, that’s for sure cuz mi can feel miself a come on. Yesterday was bad though, see all fever tek mi and a bagga bagga sumn,” she said.

Earlier in the Live, she shared that her back hurts whenever she laughs and that she was not able to respond to all the messages sent to her because her right hand was injured.

In a post to her Instagram story today, she said “I’m doing ok guys don’t worry, God got me! I trust him fully Thank you for all the prayers! Shxt’s been crazy! But me a hold it man”

The Blessed performer also told fans that she was ready to perform and waiting on the country’s entertainment industry to reopen.