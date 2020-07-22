Shenseea now ambassador for Pretty Little Thing

Shenseea is officially the newest ambassador for popular clothing company Pretty Little Thing (PLT). The Romeich Entertainment singer shared the news to her more than two million followers on

â€œHappy to announce that Iâ€™m now an ambassador for @prettylittlething,â€ she captioned, adding an affirmative lyric from Blessed: #TekDisTingWorldWide.

The Jiggle Jiggle entertainer accompanied the news with images of her sporting a cute set from her new partnership including a cute biker shorts, a crop T-shirt and a black leather jacket.

The company also announced the news on their page, adding, â€œWelcome to the family @shenseea, weâ€™re so excited for whatâ€™s to come.â€

Congratulations poured for the rising talent in the comments.

The good news comes weeks after Shenseea suffered the loss of her mom, which saw condolences issued from celebrities like Stefflon Don to even her former adversary Jada Kingdom.

The move also complements Shenseeaâ€™s crossover ambitions. Just last year, Shenseea made a major step in her quest for international stardom when she signed to Interscope Records. The move has opened doors for collaborating with topshot rappers, singers and musicians.

The label also inked a partnership with producer/artiste Rvssianâ€™s Rich Immigrants label, the result of which was Shenseeaâ€™s Blessed, which features Tyga. Shenseea has also since collaborated with rappers Swae Lee and Young Thug on the 2020 track, IDKW, also featuring Rvssian.

Shenseea joins other PLT ambassadors like Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Malika Haqq and Rose Bertram.