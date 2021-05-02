Shenseea now the most followed living Jamaican artiste on Instagram

Blessed singjay Shenseea now has 4 million followers, making her the most followed living Jamaican artiste on Instagram.

Her social media growth has spiralled since a viral freestyle in January where the entertainer earned 100,000 followers moving her to 3.4 million, breaking her tie with deejay Spice at the time.

To her Instagram credit, Shenseea has curated an interactive feed which boasts glamorous photos and various social media challenges.

Her engagement is impressive too, earning a minimum of 200,000 likes on photos, and usually at least a million views within 24 hours on her videos.

These have no doubt boosted her visibility online, attracting different audiences as she aces online algorithms.

Also working in her favour are various brand deals, from regional company Carib Beer, to international companies like Pretty Little Thing and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, bringing new audiences to her page. There is also her music, notably her 2020 Lighter collaboration with Tarrus Riley which saw people worldwide glued to her page to submit and watch the respective challenges.

To top it off, the singjay appeared as part a Jamaican cypher for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, alongside Skip Marley, Koffee, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, which again, exposed her to a wider audience.

As for other Jamaican artists, Spice currently has 3.5 million Instagram followers, and was the first living Jamaican artist to reach the million milestone on the platform.

She was also the first living national artist to hit two and three million followers respectively. Reggae icon Bob Marley reserves the spot as the most followed Jamaican artist on Instagram, with 5.9 million followers.

Meanwhile, Popcaan has 2.6 million followers; Jada Kingdom has 1.7; Vybz Kartel has 1.6; Koffee has 1.3; Sean Paul, Damian Marley and Konshens each have 1.2; Dexta Daps has 1.1; Ding Dong is at a million; while Alkaline has 794,000 and Shaggy has 672,000.

A large online following, more importantly high social media engagement, is leverage when seeking additional revenue, bigger brand deals and partnerships.

Though many seasoned acts will dismiss social media figures when compared to streaming numbers, the current digitised music industry relies heavily on social media (hello TikTok) to market products by artists.