Shenseea performs at Rolling Loud New York, dancer’s antics riles up crowd

Dancehall artiste Shenseea performed a riveting, high energy set for her audience at Rolling Loud New York on Friday (October 29).

Her 24-minute-long set saw the artiste wowing her audience with her many hits, as they cheered and sang along.

However, Shenseea’s set was turned up a notch when she was joined on stage by dancehall queen Famous Red.

Flicks, jumps and a wig falling off, plus the always entertaining dance with a male patron were just some of the things that Famous Red did that really got the crowd going.

Following in the footsteps of her dancer, the Lighter songstress also kicked off her boots, telling fans she was “no Beyonce”.

“Let me get comfortable on this damn stage,” she said.

“I ain’t no Beyoncé and I ain’t gon act like I’m Beyoncé up here,” she added, going on to perform Lighter.

Shenseea most recently performed at the All-Africa Festival (AFF) in Dubai .

She was the only dancehall artiste to perform at the festival.