Shenseea preaches female empowerment in ‘Rebel’

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has finally dropped the video for her latest track, Rebel, and we are totally captivated.

The Blessed artiste went all out to give us glitz, glamour, female empowerment, and even a little peek into her acting skills.

The video starts with Shenseea on a dinner date with her love interest. Things take turn when the two entered the restaurant and the Shenseea was recognised.

She decided to show her appreciation to her fans by obliging when they asked her for photos, much to the irritation of her love interest who accuses her of “disrespecting” him.

Shenseea quickly shows him who is boss, and well BUZZ fam, you might wanna check out the video to see how that went down.

Now, if we’re to believe what Shenseea tells us, she is single.

Related story: Shenseea has difficulties finding a man

And this song reiterates her position that she knows what she wants and has no intention of settling.

“Mi nah hitch up unda no man arm like roll on\ Boss position so nuh bwoy cya come programme me,” she sings. While giving fellow Shen Yengs hints on how to identify a ‘waste man’.