Shenseea reflects on the release of her first single ‘Jiggle Jiggle’

Itâ€™s already been five years since dancehall artiste Shenseea released her first single Jiggle Jiggle, and started her journey to becoming one of the most recognizable names in the industry.

On Tuesday (July 6) the â€˜ShengYengâ€ boss was in a reflective mood, as she pondered on her humble beginnings.

â€œToday was the release of the very first song I officially recorded! â€œJiggle Jiggleâ€ 5 years ago! I finished writing this song 5am in the morning while my baby slept!,â€ the captioned a photo of her posing at a party as a promo girl.

She continued; â€œI love this picture because this was the day I served some of the top dancehall artistes and businessmen..brought out all their bottles, food etc. I then heard my song at the party and no one knew it was me except my team and the DJ!.â€

â€œI posted this picture 5 years ago and I got ridiculed for my slippers seeing as some of my followers saw it MANY times because I didnâ€™t have much! I glued it over and OVER everytime it fell apart!.â€

Shenseea shared that she was proud of her achievements thus far, and hinted that there is so much more to come.

â€œI am PROUD of myself and i am most grateful to God for carrying me thus far! I am about to start a new journey and I doubt not in what he will continue to do! When I started it was just a few- now my ShenYengz and I are gonna take over the world,â€ she said.

Meanwhile, her manager and friend, Romeich Major congratulated Shenseea on all she has achieved since the release of her first single and extolled her work ethic.

She is now ONE OF the most popular, talented and hottest dancehall recording artist across the world right now!!!!! In just space of 5 years she has gained over 1.74mil subscribers on youtube which is 3rd most for Jamaican dancehall artist next toÂ #kartelÂ andÂ #seanpaulÂ 2 of dancehall biggest icon Ÿ”¥,â€ he said in the lengthy post.

â€œ4.2mil followers on ig most as a dancehallartist, 1.1million on tik tok and bagging up Millions of streams each month I am happy to say this Jamaican Talent is well on her way to making her country proud!!,â€ he added.

Jamaicaâ€™s Minister of Health, Chris Tufton also congratulated Shenseea in an IG story post.