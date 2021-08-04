Shenseea rubbishes claims she paid Elaine Thompson-Herah to say her song ‘Run Run’ helped her win race

When Elaine Thompson-Herah crossed the finish line in the 200m finals on Tuesday and made history as the first woman to defend her Olympic titles in the 100 and 200m, she told reporters that as she was running she had the words of Shenseeaâ€™s latest track, Run Run

â€œI was out there and I heard Shenseeaâ€™s song in my head,Â just â€˜Run Run Runâ€™ and I just keep on running until I reached to the line,â€Â she said.

Shenseea was obviously very pleased that Thompson-Herah had included her in this historic moment, and showed her appreciation by reposting the interview on her Instagram account.

â€œThis is such a hysterical moment! Iâ€™m happy to be a part of what motivates you! i watched the full interview, I love to see our Jamaican women so WELL SPOKEN!!! Ÿ˜­ Yâ€™all KNEW this would be my favourite part though Ÿ˜‚ CONGRATS man Ÿ¾Â #RunRunRunÂ was just what you did! PROUD!,â€ she captioned the post.

Although some people were estatic that the two women were being inspired by each other, others thought Elaine was fibbing and that Shenseeaâ€™s management had infact paid her to say what she said as promotion for the track.

Shenseea, having caught wind of that speculation sought to clear it up in a series of videos on her Instagram stories.

â€œMi cya believe seh the people dem literally a seh I paid Elaine to say she used my song as apart of motivation for the race. You know come to think of it, I wish I did pay her eno, mi nah lie. Not only her, but mi wish mi did pay the whole athlete dem, give dem likkle food,â€ she said.

An incredulous Shenseea added; â€œMi deh ya a wonda how mi neva think bout dat, big and serious.â€

But despite what anyone says, Shenseea will cherish the moment, and expressed her gratitude to Elaine.

â€œBut anyways, that was priceless. Thank you again Elaine, thank you for including me, I appreciate it 100 per cent, and big up to all a di athletes, Iâ€™m so proud of yâ€™all, yâ€™all doing it big for Jamaica.â€