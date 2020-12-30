Shenseea says female artistes don’t want to collaborate with her

Music lovers often romanticise about their favourite artistes collaborating together, but the reality isn’t always as clear-cut.

Shenseea highlighted this last night on Instagram Live when fans questioned why she hasn’t done many collaborations.

“Guys, it’s not that I don’t try to do collaborations enuh, especially with Jamaican artistes, it’s just dem nuh waan do none wid me, really and truly,” she said. “My manager (Romeich Major) has reached out to a lot of females, dem nuh waan do nuh song wid mi suh weh me fi do?”

This revelation comes weeks after reports swirled that Major had asked deejay Spice for a Shenseea-collaboration, but she rejected it. This was according to Spice’s former friend, spiritual advisor Nardo ‘RT Boss’ Smith. Neither Major nor Shenseea have addressed this, but Major did urge social media users to leave his camp out of the then online drama.

Throughout her four-year career, Shenseea has collaborated with local acts including Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Tarrus Riley and Rvssian, regional soca star Nailah Blackman, as well as American rappers Tyga and Swae Lee.

As for collaborations, she is sure are likely to happen, she listed Popcaan and Moyann.

Fans also enquired about possible features for her upcoming album, but she allowed them to make suggestions instead. Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Mary J Blige were some of the names given, the latter of which puzzled Shenseea as she wondered what they would sing about. Suggestions came again, from a love song to woman empowerment song, and even party joint.

“I’ve never done a party song, mi find it hard fi sing a party song. Weh mi a go sing seh? I mean, would you like to hear, ‘Shenseea a roll up a big spliff’?… Romeich always telling me to write a party song but when I really feel it. Probably gonna come up with a party song when I’m in the party. We’ll see,” Shenseea said.