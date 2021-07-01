Shenseea says her album is finished

Dancehall starlet Shenseea has revealed that her debut album is now ready. The Blessed artiste made the revelation on her Instagram page with the caption â€œThe Album is done, DONE!â€

And while she didnâ€™t disclose the name of the album or even the release date, Shenseea had previously hinted in an E! News interview that her album would be â€œfireâ€.

Despite also indicating that the album would have been ready this year, the announcement certainly caught a few persons off guard. Actor Michael Rainey was among those who commented when he wrote â€œYou too lie. cho.â€ to which the Lighter artiste replied, â€œlmao I swear dawgâ€.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea)

Rap star Drake is expected to be featured on the album after it was revealed that Shenseea did some work with the OVO boss recently. But as to the other potential collabs? Well, Shenseea is keeping that one close to her chest.

Rvssian, who serves as a producer on the project decided to crack a joke when he commented under the post, â€ but I lost the filesâ€ to which Shenseea repliedÂ â€œRvssian bind up yuh comment ina JESUS name! Donâ€™t even run them joke deh bredda.â€

Rvssian has been a fixture in Shenseeaâ€™s career after working with her on the hits Blessedâ€˜ which featured rapper Tyga and IDKW which featured the producer and rapper Swae Lee.Â