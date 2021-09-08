Shenseea says she doesn’t care to be the first of anything

Shenseea is enjoying her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart becoming the first female dancehall artiste to do so in 17 years. But the ShenYeng boss is not allowing that to get to her head. In fact, she told her fans in her Instagram stories that she doesn’t care about being considered the first.

“Guys, I really don’t aspire to be the first of everything, it’s so annoying. The first of this, the first of that…who the f**k cares?”, she asked.

She said she doesn’t anything to validate her talent and is focused on her ultimate goal. “Like I’m a be legendary regardless, first of this, first of that…. that shit don’t matter. Please don’t think I care about that shit, I do not care to be the first. I don’t care about it, as long as I’m doing good, that’s all that matters to me, I wanna be one of the best, and I’m going to be a superstar- a superstar.”

What matters most to the Blessed artiste is getting rich, and making her fans happy. “I just wanna make my money, make my music, make my ShenYengs happy. My ultimate life goal is to be so wealthy I’ll never go broke again, and my kids will never be broke in life,” she said.