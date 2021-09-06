Shenseea says she wants a baby

Shenseea says she wants a babyMonday, September 06, 2021

Dancehall star Shenseea has been enjoying immense success in her career recently, but something else would make her even happier, and that’s a baby.
The Blessed artiste shared her desire with her Instagram followers in her stories on Sunday night. While admiring a photo of her 5-year-old son, Rajeiro Lee, she thought now would be a good time to expand her family.
“I’m just sitting here looking at the most beautiful baby boy in the world, and wondering when am I gonna get another kid,” she said. “I want another baby, I want another. I love my son, I want another son, and I want a girl. Or I can have three sons, and a girl.”
However, having previously revealed her single status, the ShenYeng boss says she’s missing one key component in baby-making.
“I’m 24, I got my money, what am I waiting for? Can I have some sperm? Somebody? I want another baby.”
