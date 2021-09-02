Shenseea says she’s deserving of her success

Shenseea says she’s deserving of her successThursday, September 02, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea says her continued success on the dancehall scene is much deserved.
In a recent tweet, the ‘Be Good artiste shared her thoughts on her continued rise. “I deserve everything I got and about to get! I’ve been humble, hardworking and patient!” she insisted.
It’s uncertain if she was addressing a specific situation but the XO recording artiste has certainly been on a meteoric climb, having secured a major collaboration with hip hop superstar, Kanye West.
And it looks like something is in the works with hip hop legend Juicy J, formerly of Three Six Mafia. Shenseea’s tweet could be aimed at detractors who continue to question her rise in the dancehall sphere.
Since her breakthrough into the music industry, Shenseea has faced increasing scrutiny as it relates to her success. At one point it was rumoured heavily that she was pregnant for Drake and in recent times, she was accused of selling her soul.
In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 31, she tackled the latter with “can’t say I sell my pu$$y so they say I sold my soul, I’ll take it,” she wrote.
