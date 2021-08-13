Shenseea says she’s featured on H.E.R’s upcoming album

R&B singer H.E.R is working on a reggae album, and dancehall star Shenseea will be featured on it.

The ‘ShengYeng’ Boss made the revelation during an interview on Hot 97’s talk show Nessa On Air.

“I’m on H.E.R.’s album and I love her literally! She’s super talented. I’ve been around a lot of artistes and I be like, ‘how are you even an artist’? With H.E.R., She’s an artiste artiste, she’s super talented. I’m in the studio and she’s telling me, yo, ‘Shenseea try this note’. I love that, she got passion and I would definitely work with H.E.R. again too. Love her,” Shenseea said.

Both Shenseea and HER previously shared photos of them being in the studio together, and even wished each other a happy birthday on social media.

In July, HER revealed to Rolling Out that she was working on a reggae album.

“I’ve been working on a reggae project. So, you’re gonna get that very soon. I realized how much I loved Caribbean music and I’ve always known that. But just really getting into it and celebrating that culture, I really wanted to like go all in, so I’m working on that right now. It’s been in the works for a while,” she said.

And while she did not give a date for its release, she’s been teasing fans with island-flavoured tracks.