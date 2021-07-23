Shenseea says she’s nervous ahead of Rolling Loud performance

Dancehall star Shenseea will be performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Florida on Friday (July 23). This is the Sheng Yeng Bossâ€™s first major international performance and sheâ€™ll be sharing the Ciroc stage with stars like A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, and Bobby Smurda.

Although Shenseea has honed her performance skills over the years, itâ€™s understandable why sheâ€™s a little nervous, as she revealed to her fans on Twitter.

â€œA bit nervous for my performance at Rolling Loud tomorrow,â€ she tweeted.

As expected her fans were quick with the support.

â€œWhy are you nervous, youâ€™re shenseea, you are beautiful and talented, trust me, you have nothing to be nervous about,â€ one responded.

â€œDonâ€™t be hun. You got this. Youâ€™ve been representing us well and youâ€™ll continue to do so. Love ya,â€ another wrote.

The Rolling Loud Festival is known to attract massive crowds. In 2018, 180,000 people turned up for the show and millions more tuned in at home. Like many other festivals, its 2020 staging was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year organisers are expecting an even bigger crowd, with 130 artistes booked.

However, on Thursday they faced their first hiccup, with one of its giant video screens collapsing. However, they assured potential patrons that the show will go on.