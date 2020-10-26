Shenseea scorches stage in ATL live performance

Itâ€™s been a minute since Shenseea hit the

stage but the â€˜princess of dancehallâ€™ hasnâ€™t lost a step, as she proved in her

first live performance since coronavirus.

The Good Comfort singer took the stage at Club Cosmo in Atlanta, Georgia and it was straight fire from there.

Hundreds of screaming fans, many mask-less with no distancing observed, were seen recording the artisteâ€™s fiery set as she went through her growing catalogue of hits including Trending Gyal, Good Comfort and Sidechick Song.

I couldn't hear myself Ÿ¥º the LOVE! Ÿ”¥Ÿ‰â¤ï¸ â€” ShenseeaOfficial Ÿ‰ (@SHENYENG) pic.twitter.com/qM4xUGHnxsOctober 25, 2020

Her performance wasnâ€™t the only thing that pulled eyes as her skin-tight blue ensemble, fitted with harnesses and ponytail that would make Ariana Grande green with envy was a showstopping moment.

The artiste took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her return, â€œI canâ€™t express how much yâ€™all make me happy, I find comfort in your love and I am grateful for the support you give and being patient with me, standing by me no matter what!!! Our growth and journey is phenomenal Ÿ™Ÿ½ Thanks be to God Ÿ‰ â€¢â€¢Performing my newest songs..1st show back in itâ€Â