Shenseea shares emotional message after first performance since mom’s passing

Shenseea shares emotional message after first performance since mom’s passingSaturday, July 25, 2020
Dancehall artiste Shenseea delivered her first performance following her
motherâ€™s passing at a
Shenseea put on a seasoned performance during her set which included popular songs Trending Gyal, The Sidechick Song and ShenYeng Anthem at the virtual show.
Several minutes into her energetic set, she paused to speak about not taking anything for granted, saying â€œTo just get up and can breathe, fi have life, is such a blessing, before seguing into her Tyga collaboration Blessed.
But clearly still reeling from the passing of her mom, Shenseea took to Twitter after the performance to thank her fans for their support. She tweeted, â€œI just want to let you all know..I REALLY CANNOT express how thankful I am. This is the hardest time of my life and the support is really comforting and helpful..motivating me to pull through.â€
She continued, â€œIâ€™m praying for all those whoâ€™ve lost a loved one. Death, is very HARD to handle.â€
In a series of follow-up tweets, the singer said she is doing her best to not give up and said she has unconditional love for her son, family, team and fans.
- Related story: Shenseea lays mom to rest in private ceremony
Noting that she was very close to her mother, Shenseea said â€œIt hurts to think about her, hurts to talk about her, hurts to cry! I still canâ€™t fully face this realityâ€¦â€
The response from her fans, to the performance and her Twitter messages, was overwhelmingly positive and supportive as they shared messages of strength, resilience and love for the performer.
