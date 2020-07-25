Shenseea shares emotional message after first performance since mom’s passing

Dancehall artiste Shenseea delivered her first performance following her

motherâ€™s passing at a

Shenseea put on a seasoned performance during her set which included popular songs Trending Gyal, The Sidechick Song and ShenYeng Anthem at the virtual show.

Several minutes into her energetic set, she paused to speak about not taking anything for granted, saying â€œTo just get up and can breathe, fi have life, is such a blessing, before seguing into her Tyga collaboration Blessed.

But clearly still reeling from the passing of her mom, Shenseea took to Twitter after the performance to thank her fans for their support. She tweeted, â€œI just want to let you all know..I REALLY CANNOT express how thankful I am. This is the hardest time of my life and the support is really comforting and helpful..motivating me to pull through.â€

ESPECIALLY when you've lost someone who is IRREPLACEABLE!!! I can NEVER be the same! NEVER!!! Still, I'm doing my BEST not to give up Ÿ™Ÿ¼ I have an UNCONDITIONAL LOVE for my son, family, team and ShenYengz â¤ï¸ and I ask to continue praying for my Strength!â€” ShenseeaOfficial (@SHENYENG) July 25, 2020

She continued, â€œIâ€™m praying for all those whoâ€™ve lost a loved one. Death, is very HARD to handle.â€

For all those who've told me to cherish the good memories with her, y'all saw how close and connected we were and the good memories are what HURTS the most! It hurts to think about her, hurts to talk about her, hurts to cry! I still can't fully face this realityâ€¦â€” ShenseeaOfficial (@SHENYENG) July 25, 2020

In a series of follow-up tweets, the singer said she is doing her best to not give up and said she has unconditional love for her son, family, team and fans.

Noting that she was very close to her mother, Shenseea said â€œIt hurts to think about her, hurts to talk about her, hurts to cry! I still canâ€™t fully face this realityâ€¦â€

And so, sometimes I strongly feel running from it helps me the mostâ€¦i meant it when I said my heart is truly BROKEN if I succumb to this pain I promise you there will be No More Shenseea!â€” ShenseeaOfficial (@SHENYENG) July 25, 2020

The response from her fans, to the performance and her Twitter messages, was overwhelmingly positive and supportive as they shared messages of strength, resilience and love for the performer.