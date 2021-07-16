Shenseea showcases killer visuals in ‘Run Run’ video

On Friday (July 16), Shenseea dropped the track and accompanying video for her latest track Run Run. The song, inspired by a 90s dancehall, and produced by Stephen â€˜Di Geniusâ€™ McGregor is from her upcoming debut album and is already shaping up to be a banger.

The video was directed by Christian Bresleur and showcases some killer visuals, with Shenseea enacting revenge on a man who hurt her.

â€œYou betta run, run, runâ€. The ShenYeng Boss is seen chasing the man through desserts, the jungle, and through literally hell, to get her revenge.

The video has already racked up more than 130,000 views after its release just two hours ago. And fans canâ€™t get enough of the colourful visuals.

â€œVisuals in yuh backside!!!!Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ Favorite scene is the water scene. Baby girl is natural. Waiting for this album is a tease,â€ one commented.

â€œItâ€™s a very nice song tho and the visuals are amazing, well put together, everything well balanced, my love life could never,â€ another added.

â€œIf this video hot Ÿ”¥ one more time Ÿ’¯Ÿ’¯ she just never disappoints us.Ÿ˜,â€ someone wrote.

Check out the video and tell us what you think BUZZ Fam