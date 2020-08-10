Shenseea shows support as Jada Kingdom’s songs trend

Shenseea shows support as Jada Kingdom’s songs trendMonday, August 10, 2020
We love to see it!
BUZZ fam, dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has much to celebrate lately, her new releases continue to trend in the top ten on YouTube; Tek It, which features dancehall newcomer, Skillibeng is currently trending at #2 on the platform and so far has amassed almost 400,000 views. Her feature on Popcaanâ€™s Suh Mi Luv It is at #7. And after spending almost a week at the #1 trending spot, her hit single currently sits at the #9 spot and has gotten more than a million views. WiN
By all means, Jada Kingdom is trending, and for those who didnâ€™t realise, the East Side Queen made them aware in a recent post on her Instagram.
â€œReal number one trending gyal!Â #ESQŸ‘¸Ÿ½âœ¨,â€ she captioned a photo of herself looking very matter of fact in the camera.
And she has the full support of her former rival, Shenseea who coined the expression â€œtrending gyalâ€ with the release her 2019 hit, Trending Gyal.
â€œTalk trute! #TRENDING GYALS,â€ she commented on the post.
The two dancehall divas have publicly squashed their almost two-year rivalry. After theÂ passing of Shenseeaâ€™s momÂ in June, Jada Kingdom publiclyÂ sent her condolences, a day later she declared that she wasÂ done beefing.
They have recently started following each other on the â€˜Gram.
