Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng among nominees for ‘Best Reggae Act’ at 2021 MOBO Awards

Jamaican artistes Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng, Popcaan, Sean Paul, and Lila will contend for this year’s title of Best Reggae Act at the Music of Black Origin

The nominees were announced on Thursday (November 11).

Fast-rising dancehall star Skillibeng also secured an additional nomination for Best International Act, going up against hip hop heavyweights Drake, Kanye West, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug & Gunna.

British rapper Dave tops the list of nominees with five nods. He is nominated for album, song, and video of the year, best male act and best hip-hop act.

The Awards will take place on December 5, and will be its first live ceremony since 2017.

Buju Banton won the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act for his comeback album Upside Down 2020 last year. Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley emerged as the winner in 2017, while international dancehall act Popcaan won consecutively in 2016 and 2015.

The award did not take place in 2018 and 2019.

The winner of the category is determined by a MOBO Awards specialist committee.

Launched 25 years ago, the MOBO Awards celebrates and honours Black music in the UK, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.