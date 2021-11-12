Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng among nominees for ‘Best Reggae Act’ at 2021 MOBO Awards

Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng among nominees for ‘Best Reggae Act’ at 2021 MOBO AwardsFriday, November 12, 2021
|
Jamaican artistes Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng, Popcaan, Sean Paul, and Lila will contend for this year’s title of Best Reggae Act at the Music of Black Origin
The nominees were announced on Thursday (November 11).
Fast-rising dancehall star Skillibeng also secured an additional nomination for Best International Act, going up against hip hop heavyweights Drake, Kanye West, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug & Gunna.
See tweet with list of nominees to embed in story here
British rapper Dave tops the list of nominees with five nods. He is nominated for album, song, and video of the year, best male act and best hip-hop act.
The Awards will take place on December 5, and will be its first live ceremony since 2017.
Buju Banton won the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act for his comeback album Upside Down 2020 last year. Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley emerged as the winner in 2017, while international dancehall act Popcaan won consecutively in 2016 and 2015.
The award did not take place in 2018 and 2019.
The winner of the category is determined by a MOBO Awards specialist committee.
Launched 25 years ago, the MOBO Awards celebrates and honours Black music in the UK, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy