Shenseea spits bars in Spanish during Hot 97 appearance

Â¿Usted habla espaÃ±ol? Thatâ€™s the question dancehall artiste Shenseea answered during her appearance at the Hot 97 studios on Tuesday (July 27).

While not asked about her Spanish language capabilities, Shenseea demonstrated that she is more than just a pretty face showing off her musical chops during a freestyle session.

Appearing during Funkmaster Flexâ€™s segment on Hot97, dancehallâ€™s princess sent fans into a frenzy as she put on a lyrical show for listeners to the programme.

During her freestyle, she showed off her bilingual capabilities, dropping a few bars in Spanish, cementing her status as a heavy hitting lyricist with above average skills.

The artisteâ€™s co-manager Romeich Major has since taken to social media boast about Shenseeaâ€™s performance, using the ocasion to laud the artisteâ€™s for her lyrical prowess.

â€œOne thing me tell uno every day and I care zero what people wanna say but me a tell uno this Shenseea bad like cancer there is no cure for her writing skills and delivery so all need to do is appreciate,â€ Major wrote on his Instagram.

It turns out that veteran dancehall artiste Beenie Man has his ears to the ground as he also praised Shenseeaâ€™s freestyle.

â€œShen at dem,â€ Beenie Man commented under a clip from the session circulated by the Shade Room.

Shenseea is still riding high on her performance the Rolling Loud Hip Hop Festival where she delivered a hard-hitting set.