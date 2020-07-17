Shenseea taking it easy following mom’s passing

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has been noticeably absent from social media as she mourned the passing of her mom.

See related story: Shenseea mourns momâ€™s passing

But on Thursday, she finally emerged back on Instagram, putting on a brave, smiling face, and telling her fans that she was just taking it easy.

Dressed in a white t-shirt, patterned joggers, and a pair of white sneakers, while relaxing on a bean bag, the dancehall drincess, wrote: â€œA gwaan tek it easyâ€¦â€

View this post on Instagram A gwaan tek it easyâ€¦A post shared by SHENYENG (@shenseea) on Jul 16, 2020 at 4:40pm PDT

Her fans, who no doubt missed her goofy and stylish posts on the platform, were happy to have her back and supported her message.

â€œI know she trying to smile but you can literally see the sadness in her eyes. We love you baby girl Ÿ¥ºâ¤ï¸,â€ one fan commented.

â€œTake as much time you need me babesâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¾,â€ another wrote.

â€œHey keep that smile your queen is in you always,â€ another person commented.