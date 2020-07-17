Shenseea taking it easy following mom’s passing

Shenseea taking it easy following mom’s passingFriday, July 17, 2020
Dancehall artiste Shenseea has been noticeably absent from social media as she mourned the passing of her mom.
But on Thursday, she finally emerged back on Instagram, putting on a brave, smiling face, and telling her fans that she was just taking it easy.
Dressed in a white t-shirt, patterned joggers, and a pair of white sneakers, while relaxing on a bean bag, the dancehall drincess, wrote: â€œA gwaan tek it easyâ€¦â€
Her fans, who no doubt missed her goofy and stylish posts on the platform, were happy to have her back and supported her message.
â€œI know she trying to smile but you can literally see the sadness in her eyes. We love you baby girl Ÿ¥ºâ¤ï¸,â€ one fan commented.
â€œTake as much time you need me babesâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¾,â€ another wrote.
â€œHey keep that smile your queen is in you always,â€ another person commented.
