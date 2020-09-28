Shenseea, Taurus Riley and others set for Ding Dong’s virtual birthday party today

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a damper

on entertainment events across the world, performers are increasingly moving

towards the online space to engage their fans.

It’s with that background that dancer-turned-artiste Ding Dong is doing things a little differently for his birthday, as he stages a four-hour virtual bash today.

The Magnum-sponsored event will be streamed on the Flairy artiste’s Instagram page and feature music by Bishop Escobar and DJs Scrappy, Dell and Ruxe.

It’s the performances that will be the biggest draw for many of the artiste’s 933 thousand followers though.

Ding Dong, along with his popular Ravers crew, will perform alongside dancehall’s ‘It girl’ Shenseea and reggae’s ‘Singy Singy’ Taurus Riley among others.

The Gweh performer advised viewers to make space in their homes to dance “cause a suh we a party”.

Will you be there, BUZZ fam?