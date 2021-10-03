Shenseea teases new music on birthday

Dancehall star Shenseea celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday (October 1) capping off what has been an extraordinary year for the Shenyeng Boss.

The Jamaican starlet certainly has a lot to celebrate.

So on Friday, it was unsurprising that she was in a good mood and it showed in a video she uploaded to her Instagram.

During her celebrations the ‘Run Run’ artiste decided to treat her fans and used the opportunity to provide a little preview of her upcoming single ‘Deserve It’.

This she did while demonstrating her twerking abilities on a boat.”I’m 25! Decided to release a lil snippet of this new music I got…for all my Libras” she remarked..

Earlier in September she had dropped a tweet which may have signalled that she was working on the track.

On the 1st, she had written on Twitter “I deserve everything I got and about to get! I’ve been humble, hardworking and patient!”. This may have been her way of announcing the track.

She also had a number of birthday greetings rolling in from local and international entertainers alike.

Among those was rapper Cardi B who shares a birth month with Shenseea and who wrote “Big Libraa HBD” which saw Shenseea replying “Thank you fine ass! It’s the Libras for meee”.

There were other greetings from the likes of Shaggy, Megan Thee Stallion, Popcaan, Shaneil Muir, Busta Rhymes, Tyga, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don among others.