Shenseea thanks Romeich for always being ‘consistent with her career’Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|
Shenseea owes a debt of gratitude to Romeich Major for her thriving career and used his birthday to let him know.
The ShenYeng boss sent birthday wishes to her manager via Instagram today, and made it clear that he was one of the driving forces behind her success.
The Sure Sure artiste posted a video of Romeich, apparently sleeping in public, alongside a picture of the two of them with a heart-warming caption.
“Happy birthday to the best manager ever! The G.O.A.T!,” she said.
“Thank you for going Hard and never being inconsistent with my career, looking out for my best interest, making sure I’m good @ all times!”
She continued, “There aint nobody like you! Nuff love, Nuff life, Nuff strength, Nuff wealth and Nuff health! You are a blessing to this world and to the people! Selfless!”, ending with a jab as she called him “Grandpa Major”.
