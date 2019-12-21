‘Shenseea the most streamed female dancehall act of 2019’

Shenseea is the most streamed female dancehall artiste of 2019 with 230.7 million streams, according to The Reggae Top 40 Charts.

Following Shenseea on the list is Grammy-nominated artiste Koffee with 125.20 million streams. Self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall Spice is a distant third with 77.80 million streams.

However, some Koffee fans are finding it difficult to accept that Koffee isnâ€™t the most-streamed female dancehall act due to her dominance on the international and local scene and are requesting a recount. A few Spice fans were also puzzled by her position at 3rd place.

Shenseea took to Instagram to tout her accomplishment, while thanking God and her supporters.

View this post on Instagram #BLESSED & GRATEFUL TO ALL MY #SHENYENGZ & God Ÿ¥³â¤ï¸Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² #2020 will be fxcking EPIC Ÿ”¥ thanks for growing with me from 2016 and just so y'all know i'm OVER ELATED RN because all my supporters saw how much fight I been getting for NO REASON! But who God blessâ€¦..??A post shared by SHENYENG (@shenseea) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

The internetâ€™s uncertainty has forced Reggae Top 40 Charts to defend itself. It said it collects its data from Reggae BankData, which is a trusted source that has been collecting data for reggae and dancehall music since 1998.

Reggae Top 40 Charts also listed the overall Top 10 dancehall artistes for 2019. They are: