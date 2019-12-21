‘Shenseea the most streamed female dancehall act of 2019’Saturday, December 21, 2019
|
Shenseea is the most streamed female dancehall artiste of 2019 with 230.7 million streams, according to The Reggae Top 40 Charts.
Following Shenseea on the list is Grammy-nominated artiste Koffee with 125.20 million streams. Self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall Spice is a distant third with 77.80 million streams.
However, some Koffee fans are finding it difficult to accept that Koffee isnâ€™t the most-streamed female dancehall act due to her dominance on the international and local scene and are requesting a recount. A few Spice fans were also puzzled by her position at 3rd place.
Shenseea took to Instagram to tout her accomplishment, while thanking God and her supporters.
The internetâ€™s uncertainty has forced Reggae Top 40 Charts to defend itself. It said it collects its data from Reggae BankData, which is a trusted source that has been collecting data for reggae and dancehall music since 1998.
Reggae Top 40 Charts also listed the overall Top 10 dancehall artistes for 2019. They are:
- Sean Paul 748.30m streams
- Rvssian 538.50m streams
- Vybz Kartel 402.50m streams
- Konshens 352.80m streams
- Alkaline 349.20m streams
- Popcaan 337.40m streams
- Shenseea 230.70m streams
- Stephen Marley 183.60m streams
- Masicka 165.10m streams
- Koffee 125.20m streams
