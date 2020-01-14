Shenseea to drop collab with Rvssian, Swae Lee and Young Thug

Shenseea is adding another international

collaboration to her repertoire with the upcoming track, IDKW, featuring Rvssian, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

The single will serve as Shenseea’s first release for 2020, and she posted a teaser to her Instagram page to much fanfare.

“Quit playing and drop the tune,” Colly Boo said.

“I’m crying, mi can already tell that I’ll be addicted to this song,” Jerome Nicely said.

Another user added: “The collab I never knew I needed.”

All-star feature

Though no release date has been confirmed, the all-star feature doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Shenseea signed to Interscope Records in 2019, opening the doors to her working with top tier rappers, singers and musicians. The label also inked a partnership with producer/artiste Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants label, the result of which was Shenseea’s Blessed, which features Tyga. The track has copped more than 30 million streams on YouTube.

Catchy hook

One half of American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee could be considered a ‘go-to’ for catchy hooks and choruses. This is evident on songs like French Montana’s Unforgettable, Post Malone’s Sunflower, Wiz Khalifa’s Hopeless Romantic and Close to Me, recorded with Ellie Goulding and Diplo. No less is expected of the singer on this Shenseea joint, especially paired with Young Thug who is no stranger to working with Jamaican artistes. The rapper formed part of the chart-topping number I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) by Jamie XX, and which also featured Popcaan.

Rvssian should not be excluded from the conversation as he balances production and a recording career well, with several Latin and pop hits under his belt including B11, featuring Darell, Myke Towers and Zion Y Lennox and Ponle featuring Farruko and J Balvin.

BUZZ fam, are you looking forward to this collaboration? Let us know in the comments.