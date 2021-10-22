Shenseea to headline show in Dubai

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is currently in Dubai where she will be headlining a show under the invitation of the country’s government.

The fast-rising dancehall star will perform on night two of a three-night African-themed event put on by Emaar, a UAE government subsidiary real estate company.

The event dubbed the All Africa Festival, is set to run from October 21-23 at the Burj Park Downtown Dubai.

Shenseea is the only Dancehall/Caribbean act on the event.

According to the event’s producer, Kenya Don, the event is expected to attract over 20,000 people. He said Shenseea was chosen as the dancehall act for the show because of her popularity.

“She is getting mad love on the radio and (in the) clubs. She is the only Jamaican that is being played on the mainstream radio other than Sean Paul and Shaggy”

Shenseea has been posting snippets of her enjoying her time in Dubai to her Instagram stories. She has also sought to get fans pumped up for her show.

“See you tonight ,” she captioned a series of photos of her in the country. “Dubai I hope you are ready for me,” the English translation for the Arabic read.