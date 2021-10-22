Shenseea to headline show in Dubai

Shenseea to headline show in DubaiFriday, October 22, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea is currently in Dubai where she will be headlining a show under the invitation of the country’s government.
The fast-rising dancehall star will perform on night two of a three-night African-themed event put on by Emaar, a UAE government subsidiary real estate company.
The event dubbed the All Africa Festival, is set to run from October 21-23 at the Burj Park Downtown Dubai.
Shenseea is the only Dancehall/Caribbean act on the event.
According to the event’s producer, Kenya Don, the event is expected to attract over 20,000 people. He said Shenseea was chosen as the dancehall act for the show because of her popularity.
“She is getting mad love on the radio and (in the) clubs. She is the only Jamaican that is being played on the mainstream radio other than Sean Paul and Shaggy”
Shenseea has been posting snippets of her enjoying her time in Dubai to her Instagram stories. She has also sought to get fans pumped up for her show.
“See you tonight ,” she captioned a series of photos of her in the country. “Dubai I hope you are ready for me,” the English translation for the Arabic read.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy