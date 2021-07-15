Shenseea to release new music after seven months

Shenseea is about to reward her loyal fans with new music with the impending release of the track Run Run.The track, produced by Stephen â€˜Di Geniusâ€™ McGregor is set for release tomorrow (Friday, June 16) on all major streaming platforms and will be accompanied by a music video.

â€œI havenâ€™t released music for 7 months! You guys have exceeded my expectations and proven true loyalty. The love is real shengyengz. Readyâ€ she wrote below a clip of the music video on Instagram.

The snippet of the music video also provides some measure of intrigue as the dancehall star is seen licking a knife while chasing a guy and telling him he better â€œrun run runâ€.

And fans cannot for the music and its accompanying video to drop. Ding Dong wrote â€œbig look big lookâ€ while media personality Yendy Phillips wrote that she was â€œReadyâ€.Â There were some fire emojis from the likes of Taurus Riley, Cecile and others.

This track is expected to signal a step-up in Shenseeaâ€™s career after she signed with Sal & Co-management, a move geared towards further expanding her reach to the international space.

For producer Stephen McGregor, he has been promising new music and it seems he is keeping true to his word as he follows up on the track Only One with Argentinian trap star Khea featuring Becky G and Julia Michaels.