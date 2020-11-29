Shenseea’s ‘favourite’ song is most popular ever on Shazam

Shenseea’s ‘favourite’ song is most popular ever on ShazamSunday, November 29, 2020
|
One of Shenseea’s favourite songs, Dance Monkey, is the most popular song ever on Shazam.
The Tones and I track was given the distinction by the Guinness World Records after it confirmed the song has been identified almost 37 million times on the music identification app.
The catchy tune, which was released in May 2019, moves ahead of the previous record holder Wake Me Up by Avicii.
Dance Monkey made it to the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was the first song written solely by a woman to enter the ranking in more than eight years. The song has been viewed more than 1.3 billion times on YouTube.
- Related story: It’s the voice for me! Shenseea delivers on ‘Dance Monkey
Last month, Shenseea revealed that she has a love for the song but was probably singing “foolishness” when it came on before as she didn’t know the lyrics.
Well, that was before she decided to search for ‘em and treat her fans to a beautiful rendition of the song.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy