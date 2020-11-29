Shenseea’s ‘favourite’ song is most popular ever on Shazam

One of Shenseea’s favourite songs, Dance Monkey, is the most popular song ever on Shazam.

The Tones and I track was given the distinction by the Guinness World Records after it confirmed the song has been identified almost 37 million times on the music identification app.

The catchy tune, which was released in May 2019, moves ahead of the previous record holder Wake Me Up by Avicii.

Dance Monkey made it to the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was the first song written solely by a woman to enter the ranking in more than eight years. The song has been viewed more than 1.3 billion times on YouTube.

Last month, Shenseea revealed that she has a love for the song but was probably singing “foolishness” when it came on before as she didn’t know the lyrics.

Well, that was before she decided to search for ‘em and treat her fans to a beautiful rendition of the song.