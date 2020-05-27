Shenseea’s police outfit angers social media users

Dancehall

artiste Shenseea on Wednesday (May 27) angered some social media users after

she shared a photo of herself rocking a sexy police outfit.

The outfit didn’t go over well with some social media users on Instagram (IG) and Twitter, who said the recent death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States made the post’s timing inappropriate.

‘Wrong time to post this right now. Especially with the senseless violence of police officers,” said one IG user, whose comment generated over 500 likes.

Despite the fans’ concerns, Shenseea’s manager, Romeich Major, defended the post and the men and women who wear blue for a living.

“She is on her video shoot u cant say wrong time to post a pic not because you have police doing wrong that means that all cops are wrong and evil careful of how u pree things thats goes to you as well,” said Romeich, replying to a comment on the Instagram post.

Romeich’s justification further added fuel to the fire with some fans trying more peacefully than others to demonstrate the flawed reasoning.

“Don’t think she’s saying all police are bad, she’s just saying the timing of the photo is off. You calling the fans stupid isn’t a good look. Idek that lady but seeing your response to her disappoints me as a Shenseea fan. Respect goes both ways unless the fans aren’t important anymore,” added another IG user.

Others on Twitter weren’t so kind and respectful, with the majority of Twitter users trashing the artiste, describing Shenseea and her management team as “tone-deaf” and “unintelligent”.

“You guys expect a lot from someone like umm…Shenseea,” said one Twitter user.

“Shenseea decided to be that guy”, added another.

While other social media users sided with the artiste noting that not all US-based events affect Caribbean islanders.

Nonetheless, the photo has generated 149 thousand likes with Ce’Cile, Desha Ravers, and others in the industry liking the post.