Shenseea’s ‘Run Run’ grabs no.1 spot from Intence

Shenseea’s ‘Run Run’ grabs no.1 spot from IntenceThursday, July 22, 2021
|
Shenseea’s latest release, Run Run was this week’s most-streamed title in Jamaica, according to YouTube’s Music Charts and Insights.
The song has been trending No. 1 on the island with 2.6 million views generated in the six days since its release. Run Run was released on Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records and is the first song off the ShenYeng princess’s upcoming debut album.
In the meantime, Intence’s Yahoo Boyz single, which is produced by Countree Hype Entertainment and Cryshy Records, checked in at the No. 2 position, racking up 1.8 million views since its July 5 release. Rytikal’s breakout song Chosen, which was No. 1 for five weeks, is now at No. 3 on the YouTube chart with over 4.5 million views since its release on May 30.
Dancehall singer 450’s emo-dancehall track, Imperfection is at No. 4 with 1.2 million views since June 6, while 10Tik’s powerful Roll Deep clocks in at No. 5.
Skeng’s hard-hitting Street Cred is holding firm No. 6, while Squash’s anti-haters banger titled Richard Mille is at No. 7 with over 500,000 views, and is followed by Shaneil Muir’s Exclusive is at No. 8.
TeeJay and Jada Kingdom’s Love Experience spice up the No. 9 spot while Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul’s Go Down Deh summer anthem rounds out the chart at No. 10.
