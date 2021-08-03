Shenseea’s ‘Run Run’ propelled Elaine Thompson-Herah into history books

Shenseea’s ‘Run Run’ propelled Elaine Thompson-Herah into history booksTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
Dancehall star Shenseea may have just helped Elaine Thompson to make history. The Jamaican athlete became the first woman to defend her Olympic sprint double title, bolting to the finish line of the Womenâ€™s 200m finals in a time of 21.53.
Speaking in a post-race interview, Thompson-Herah revealed that keeping focused on the words of Shenseeaâ€™s track â€˜Run Runâ€˜ helped her to win.
â€œI was out there and I heard Shenseeaâ€™s song in my head,Â just â€˜Run Run Runâ€™ and I just keep on running until I reached to the line,â€ she remarked about the feat that has put her above her female compatriots in the sprints.
Her time of 21.53, is just .19 seconds off the current world record held by the late American sprinter Flo Jo.Â Â
Thompson-Herah has become the first female athlete to secure double Olympic gold in the sprint events in two separate games following her exploits in Rio in 2016. On Saturday she set a new Olympic record of 10.60.
For Shenseea, Run Run continues to trend on streaming platform YouTube and is now at the number three spot. It has amassed 3.7 million views over a two-week period.Â
