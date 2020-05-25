Shenseea’s “Wasabi” not hot enough for Caribbean taste?Monday, May 25, 2020
Wasabi is hot but everyone knows scotch bonnet pepper is way hotter. However, to be fair wasabi isn’t really pepper, it’s horseradish!
That’s kind of how Shengyeng fans felt when the artiste dropped her latest single “Wasabi” which premiered on her YouTube page on May 21.
In true Shenseea style, the two-minutes and forty-eight seconds track saw the artiste showcase her ability to sing and deejay while dropping a few memorable lines.
“Mona me use to go but me immaculate,” deejays Shenseea at thirty seconds into the track.
Another memorable line is dropped less than ten seconds later when the deejay proclaims her teeth are “white like di basmati”.
However, “Wasabi” is a far cry from the spice we are used to from Shenseea’s singles which are usually catchy with just enough “rude girl” to raise a few eyebrows and pique interest.
It was certainly no “The Sidechick Song” which racked up almost a million views two days after it premiered, and more than seven million to date, on Youtube on March 7; going on to take the #1 trending spot on the platform.
Even in Twitter world, there wasn’t much buzz about “Wasabi” which was probably outshined by the weekend’s Verzuz battle, between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, which did not disappoint.
Despite being called a flop by some, “Wasabi” has its own flavour and currently has the number 4 trending spot. But, feel free to judge for yourself.
