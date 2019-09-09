Sherieta Lewis shows experience on ‘Conversations In Key’

Sherieta is a musically equipped singer and songwriter

with 12 years of experience in the Jamaican music industry. She describes her style

as ‘Exotique Soul’.

Her musical journey started when she became a background vocalist for Tarrus Riley. She eventually worked with Diana King, Duane Stephenson and Gentleman. And as of 2016, she has been doing backup vocals for Damian Marley. Sherieta’s vocals have graced many popular reggae songs like Chronixx’s Never Give Up, Nesbeth’s My Dream, Tarrus Riley’s Gimme Likkle One Drop and Kabaka Pyramid’s Can’t Breathe.

She is now moving from backstage and stepping into centre stage with her newly released EP, Conversations In Key, which she has been working on since 2015.

“It’s a combination of songs that came out of conversations I’ve had with friends, family, a higher being, also observations and experiences,” Sherieta said.

The seven-track project features Chevaughn on Can We Stay and Racquel Jones on Woman2Woman.

Conversations in Key was released on Ghetto Youths International. It is available for purchase on all digital platforms.