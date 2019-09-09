Sherieta Lewis shows experience on ‘Conversations In Key’Monday, September 09, 2019
|
Sherieta is a musically equipped singer and songwriter
with 12 years of experience in the Jamaican music industry. She describes her style
as ‘Exotique Soul’.
Her musical journey started when she became a background vocalist for Tarrus Riley. She eventually worked with Diana King, Duane Stephenson and Gentleman. And as of 2016, she has been doing backup vocals for Damian Marley. Sherieta’s vocals have graced many popular reggae songs like Chronixx’s Never Give Up, Nesbeth’s My Dream, Tarrus Riley’s Gimme Likkle One Drop and Kabaka Pyramid’s Can’t Breathe.
She is now moving from backstage and stepping into centre stage with her newly released EP, Conversations In Key, which she has been working on since 2015.
“It’s a combination of songs that came out of conversations I’ve had with friends, family, a higher being, also observations and experiences,” Sherieta said.
The seven-track project features Chevaughn on Can We Stay and Racquel Jones on Woman2Woman.
Conversations in Key was released on Ghetto Youths International. It is available for purchase on all digital platforms.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy